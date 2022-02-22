Letter to the editor: Missoula Nordic Ski Club

The links on the UM Golf Course have been busy this winter — cross country skiers and people sledding have made good use of the minimal but adequate snow cover. The Missoula Nordic Ski Club (MNSC) groomers have been maintaining the course since before Christmas and because of their diligent efforts the surface has survived warm temperatures and sunshine.

Over the course of most days hundreds of skiers can be seen gliding around. People come before and after work and families with kids in tow. A section of the course is designated for people with dogs.

While Mother Nature dictates the length of the ski season the MNSC has made the most of her gift. Consistent grooming is additionally done at Pattee Canyon and Lubrecht Experimental Forest; grooming is done in the Rattlesnake when feasible.

The MNSC has given Missoulians the ability to enjoy the beautiful outdoors in which we live and to stay physically and mentally healthy. MNSC members support these efforts. If you want to become a member or find out more about the MNSC, go to missoulanordic.org.

Kathy Gaskill,

Missoula

