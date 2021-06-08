Letter to the editor: Missoula officials hike housing costs

I was astonished to read in the paper (June 3) that the Missoula City Council voted to raise the cost to get permits a whopping 15%. After all the rhetoric by your mayor and hundreds of others that the cost of housing is going through the roof, the "wise" local officials decided to add even more costs to building houses? All this, according to the article, is to have more homes built faster because of all the red tape those same people have been putting in the way of getting houses built faster.
Another atrocity is all the county assessors who have been raking in double the taxes, all because a home that sold just a couple years ago for around $250,000 is now selling for over $700,000, if you can find one. Do the math and figure out how much more taxes are coming into every county in Montana. And they are still asking for "new" bonds for schools. What have they been doing with all that "extra" tax money?
Andrew Kollmer,
Corvallis