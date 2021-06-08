Letter to the editor: Missoula officials hike housing costs

I was astonished to read in the paper (June 3) that the Missoula City Council voted to raise the cost to get permits a whopping 15%. After all the rhetoric by your mayor and hundreds of others that the cost of housing is going through the roof, the "wise" local officials decided to add even more costs to building houses? All this, according to the article, is to have more homes built faster because of all the red tape those same people have been putting in the way of getting houses built faster.