Letter to the editor: Missoula overrun by 'carpetbaggers'

Missoula and western Montana have the blues. Our cities resemble resettlement camps more than healthy, sustainable communities.
Those running away from the social pestilence of the urban areas they abandoned are only bringing their societal diseases with them. Over and over again, you hear the same story: we want to be good neighbors. Yet they come into a town with a decades-long acute housing problem and displace good friends/old neighbors. Their arrogance and lack of understanding of the area are astounding. They are modern-day carpetbaggers.
They collaborate with city/county officials and the business community to further the capitalist ideology that perpetual growth should dominate American culture, no matter the cost.
Eventually, the limits to growth in Missoula valley will be reached. Once a quaint little valley town nestled in the Northern Rockies, Missoula’s uncontrolled population growth has metamorphosed it into a 21st-century, sad, pathetic western boomtown.
Bill Bakeberg,
Missoula