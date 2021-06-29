 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Missoula owes Melbys apology
Letter to the editor: Missoula owes Melbys apology

Re: Marshall Mountain.

I believe the Melbys deserve an apology from the people of Missoula. The Melbys are the couple who legally contracted to buy Marshall Mountain after that property had been on the open market for many years. The media has portrayed them as outsiders, not as a newly hired employee of St. Patrick Hospital. The news reports suggest they did absolutely nothing wrong.

If they still relocate to Missoula, I welcome you to our city. The desire for Marshall Mountain to be in public ownership, which I support, has nothing to do with the Melbys.

Jim Conkle,

Missoula

