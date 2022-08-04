Letter to the editor: Missoula Public Library honored

The recent selection of our new Missoula Public Library as the world’s “2022 Public Library of the Year” by the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (“IFLA“), is in large part a reflection of our citizenry’s acceptance of the appropriateness of local bond financing for major area projects. This project was not possible without the bond’s proceeds.
IFLA makes this selection each year at their International Conference: This is the first time this recognition has been awarded to a public library in North America.
C.E. Abramson, Founding and Continuing Trustee,
Missoula Public Library Foundation