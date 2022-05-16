Letter to the editor: Missoula Republican Party endorses Jim Brown

The Missoula County Republican Party is honored to endorse Public Service Commission Chairman Jim Brown for the Montana Supreme Court. Senator Daines, Governor Gianforte, Congressman Rosendale and Attorney General Knudsen have all endorsed Commissioner Brown citing his strict judicial philosophy, knowledge, and his commitment to the rule of law. The Montana Republican Party has noted that by electing Jim Brown we will begin to restore integrity and confidence in Montana's Judicial system which has suffered over the past years because of the Democrat Party's attempt to politicize the court. Montana needs to reject liberal activist judges who are weak on crime and who oppose the second amendment which is characteristic of Brown's opponents. We need to elect judges who will stand for law and order and uphold the constitution. Jim Brown will be that judge. Please join us in voting for Jim Brown for the Montana Supreme Court in the June 7, primary election.