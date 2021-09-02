Letter to the editor: Missoula requires progressive leader

As the former president of University of Montana Democrats, previous treasurer for Montana Progressive Democrats, and former Missoula City Council candidate in 2019, I unfeignedly endorse Mayor John Engen for re-election.

I respect Jacob Elder — he’s a good friend of mine — and I was supporting him at the beginning of his campaign. What changed my mind about his competency and what urged me to write this article, however, was a photo he took with former Congressman Ryan Zinke.

Zinke dwells in the inner-circles of Donald Trump, the most prejudiced president in modern history. The fact that Jacob Elder is connected to Ryan Zinke and thus the Montana Republican Party, makes my mind clear as to whom I support.

Missoula requires a forward, Progressive leader in office — someone who conceives each solution with tactfulness and experience — and we find that in John Engen.

Dakota Hileman,

Missoula

