Friends and neighbors, we’ve got trouble, yes, we’ve got trouble right here in River City. Spelled with a capital “T”. Most of us know the rest of the story. Our fair city has made the national news again. And not in a good way.

But look on the bright side, Missoulians, this will certainly discourage companies and organizations to question setting up shop here. People will migrate to where the good paying jobs are. Housing and rental prices will come down because of empty houses and apartments. So I guess this is not a bad thing when you think about it. Of course property taxes won’t go down because we’ll still need to fund all the infrastructure we built.