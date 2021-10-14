Letter to the editor: Missoula sees 7 deaths

Kudos and many thanks to Gov. Greg Gianforte for his approval of the COVID "freedom" bills that have hamstrung the county's ability to control the spread of the Delta variant. The freedom to infect each other, to get sick, to end up in a hospital, to deal with long COVID, and potentially to die are cherished by all. Hospitals are especially thankful because they now have more business than ever before.
Yes, the Montana Legislature came up with these freedom bills, and the governor, ignoring the predictable and inevitable consequences, couldn't wait to sign them into law.
So, thanks again, governor. Your forethought, wisdom, and concern for our freedoms has been a great success.
Ronda Schiess,
Missoula