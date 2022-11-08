Letter to the editor: Missoula should model itself after Butte

Our city is strangling itself on traffic increases. Housing prices are absurd. Developers and realtors reap the profits from turning it into a place where the wealthy can feel at home. Property taxes are being raised by almost 25%. City and county government need to do much more to serve the interests of low- and middle-income citizens who are still a majority of the population. 1) Do not promote growth and gentrification. Missoula is plenty chic enough. 2) Do not raise property taxes on modest-sized homes and businesses. Live with reduced revenue by fully funding central services only. 3) The only new parks Missoula needs are mobile home parks. Use city-owned space to build them and rent them affordably. Promote the manufacture of cheap modular homes.