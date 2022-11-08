Letter to the editor: Missoula should model itself after Butte

I am a native Montanan who returned to my home state in retirement. Missoula's current direction concerns me, and I'm sure it worries many others, too.
Our city is strangling itself on traffic increases. Housing prices are absurd. Developers and realtors reap the profits from turning it into a place where the wealthy can feel at home. Property taxes are being raised by almost 25%. City and county government need to do much more to serve the interests of low- and middle-income citizens who are still a majority of the population. 1) Do not promote growth and gentrification. Missoula is plenty chic enough. 2) Do not raise property taxes on modest-sized homes and businesses. Live with reduced revenue by fully funding central services only. 3) The only new parks Missoula needs are mobile home parks. Use city-owned space to build them and rent them affordably. Promote the manufacture of cheap modular homes.
Failure to keep Missoula from becoming another Bozeman will push working class voters to Trump. This town will be a better, fairer place, if it modeled itself after Butte.
Bill Ferguson,
Missoula