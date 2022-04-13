Letter to the editor: Missoula Symphony is a cultural treat

Missoula has many great things to do: skiing, fishing, river floating. But there is yet another great activity gem in the Treasure State: The Missoula Symphony, a real cultural treat. The Symphony, under the direction of Julia Tai, has a wonderful assembly of talented musicians of which we should be proud. Parents should take their children to expose them to the beautiful sound of classical music on a par with many other with symphonies such as the Boston Pops or the Baltimore Philharmonic Orchestra. Both the Christmas show and the most recent, "Remembrance" also featured the Chorale, beautiful voices that demonstrate the talent of dedicated people that increase the variety of things to do and see in Missoula! So, after floating the river, one should support the Symphony by floating on the notes of the Missoula Symphony and Chorale.