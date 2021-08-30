Letter to the editor: Missoula Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages to join the fight against the disease and celebrate loved ones living with the disease or who have passed.

The Missoula Walk is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3, at Southgate Mall at 1 p.m. We will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementia with a Promise Garden ceremony with flowers to represent people’s connection — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Plans are moving forward to host the walk in person, the health and safety of everyone being top priority. Options to participate virtually are available. The mobile app can be used to connect with other walkers, track steps, manage Facebook fundraisers, and access association information and resources.

To find the Missoula Walk to End Alzheimer’s and register a team or as an individual, visit bit.ly/walkmsla.

Terry Egan,

Missoula

