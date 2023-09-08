This primary election represents a choice about the future of our city. It's a choice between proven leadership, provided by Mayor Jordan Hess, or a candidate without his experience and thoughtful grasp of the issues that are so important as Missoula faces significant change. Experience matters, and Mayor Hess has a proven track record.

Mayor Hess is a leader on creating housing Missoulians can afford, on keeping our city strong and resilient in the face of climate change, and in providing equity for all. Missoula can't afford a leader who can't hit the ground running on day one or who says one thing but does not have a proven record. Mayor Hess has proven he is willing to take tough stands that benefit us all, such as his championing of the Mountain Water purchase, which has resulted in accountability and lower rates for users, while protecting our water for future generations.

His competition lacks the experience, strategy, political skills, and creativity we need in our mayor. Importantly, Mayor Hess is not beholden to any special interests such as Realtors and housing developers. We can trust him to make fair, forward-looking decisions that take all of Missoula's citizens into account and addresses all the challenges we face in our community.

Please vote. This election matters to Missoula, and to all its residents.

C.B. Pearson,

Missoula