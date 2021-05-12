Letter to the editor: Missoula's tennis courts, public parks must be maintained

I have always enjoyed Bill Speltz's articles in the Missoulian and was sad to read that May 9's was his last, as he is moving on to Deer Lodge. However, "Court is in Session" was an excellent choice for his final words: "Something must be done to preserve Missoula's premiere outdoor tennis facility at Playfair Park."

Have we perhaps built too many parks to maintain them all properly? I plan to write to Missoula Mayor John Engen and ask him the same question, and hope that many others reading this (and/or Speltz's column) will as well.

Why have these courts been left to crumble away, going from bad to worse in just four years? I feel very sorry for the Hellgate, Sentinel and Loyola students who are unable to play their best there — even though they pay the city "good money for the opportunity" to play in what Speltz calls "a dump"! I understand that the volleyball court at Kiwanis Park is also a mess.

All the public parks should be maintained on a regular basis for the enjoyment of Missoula's citizens. Mayor Engen, action is needed right away!

Virginia Heyler,