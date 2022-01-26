 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Missoula's wonderful arts community

I feel lucky to live in Missoula for many reasons — the beauty, the sense of community one feels here, the friendliness of neighbors.

But this last weekend, while enjoying a performance of "Gilligan's Island" at Missoula Children's Theatre, I'm reminded once again of what a wonderful arts community Missoula is. Local performers entertained us for two hours, providing enough laughs to make our bellies ache. Thanks Missoula Children's Theatre for providing Missoulians with a reprieve from the pandemic, the cold dark winter, and all the other craziness from which we suffer these days. Bravo!

Sue Gravatt,

Missoula

