 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Missoulian news article gets positive results

  • 0

Compliments and thank yous are in order to Missoulian reporter and photographer, Joshua Murdock and Ben Allen Smith for their front page preview of last Saturday, Jan. 14 "Winter Fest" event at the Miracle of America Museum at Polson.

The well-written and comprehensive article was directly responsible for bringing visitors from at least as far away as Deer Lodge and positive comments from the newsvu link from Great Falls to Butte.

The weather cooperated and fun was had by all.

Thank you,

Gil Mangels, founder and CEO,

Polson

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News