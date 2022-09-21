Letter to the editor: Missoulians deserved to hear discussions

Missoula’s next mayor was chosen in the alley behind Council chambers on Monday, Sept. 12. While the audience at Monday night’s meeting patiently waited for the City Council to resume debating and deciding on Missoula’s next mayor, eight council members were calling each other out to the alley to have that conversation privately over the course of a 70-minute recess. Missoulians deserved to hear those discussions. Deciding Missoula’s next mayor should have gone to voters or should have at least been debated publicly. I saw nominating new candidates that the council and community knew to be dedicated leaders as a viable step forward to break the gridlock and to ultimately get a more progressive mayor. My votes for a third candidate during the mayor selection process were in hopes of getting us closer to compromise and to select the best mayor for Missoula’s future. I stand by my efforts to ensure our next mayor would respond with urgency to our climate and housing crises. All council members had the opportunity to change their vote at any time for us to reach the 7-vote threshold. There were certainly more votes and less public debate than we had expected.