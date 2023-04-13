I have had a lifelong friend who was an Army brat at the Fort in the 1950s, her father being a colonel there. She has claimed that there was an agreement initially drawn up between the McCauley family and the Army that stated to the effect, that if the Fort Missoula land was ever used for anything other than military concerns, the property was to revert back to the family. Would you be surprised to know that that document disappeared over the decades? Greed and the almighty buck reign once again.