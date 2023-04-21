I am a proud Montanan. I was raised to respect differences and treat everyone with respect, regardless of whether they agree with me. Unfortunately, recent behavior of Rep. Braxton Mitchell demonstrates that he does not share this value.

At the bill hearing for HB 359, which was written to restrict drag performances and falsely characterize these popular theatrical events, Mitchell tried to blame low turnout in favor of his bill by claiming that bill supporters had jobs and bill opponents did not.

This is blatantly disrespectful. Instead of having the integrity to thank everyone who rearranged their schedules or woke up early to drive to Helena to give testimony, Mitchell chose to attack fellow Montanans. He may have been shocked to see how unpopular his bill was, but that was no reason to try to mock the 57 people who vastly outnumbered the seven bill supporters.

Montanans I know value democracy and the freedom of expression. We don’t complain or lash out when things don’t go our way. Mr. Mitchell’s behavior at the Senate Judiciary hearing was juvenile, smug, and inconsiderate, and those definitely aren’t values that Montana residents or legislators should uphold.

Courtney VonLindern,

Missoula