“It’s pretty clear it's enjoying it.”

Read that again and let the meaning sink in. The “it” the author of these words is referencing is not a savage animal or a monster emerging from a swamp — something less than human. This hateful comment is aimed not at some loathsome beast but at a fellow human being.

Those are the words of Columbia Falls state representative Braxton Mitchell, recorded in an interview with Daily Inter Lake journalist Kate Heston for an April 30 article on the reaction of Flathead legislators to the silencing of transgender state representative Zooey Zephyr. Mitchell took the lead of other state Republican legislators who intentionally misrepresented Zephyr’s gender in a petty and hurtful way to demean her. Such is the mentality of our “family values” political majority in our state.

Representative Mitchell’s “it” comment is, by any standard of measurement, much more egregious. All that remains to be seen is whether Montana’s Republican leadership will have the courage to censure him or will this shameful incident just get the customary wink and nod. Meanwhile, the state suffers another national embarrassment.

Mark Holston,

Kalispell