Recently my wife saw a Facebook post asking Do you think homeless vets should get priority over immigrants? What a loaded question! Many immigrants have proudly and honorably served our country in every military branch. To this my wife posted; I hope we can all get past this and realize we all bleed red and have compassion for all. Broad statement right? A woman actually named Karen told her "you missed the point of this." I couldn't resist and said give me the phone and replied "I didn't miss the point where you use vets to spread your hate of migrants. Do you board vets? Volunteer at shelters? Donate to vet causes? Or just use them to spread your hatred? Please don't use our military heroes to hide your bigotry. It's not fair to their service or ideals and is just embarrassing to you. If you have a problem with migrants getting services say so. Don't hide behind fake brevity." Fake and hypocrite shouldn't define Christian or GOP, yet here we are.