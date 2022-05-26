Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel can control a stage with Zinke

It’s difficult to communicate strong ideas in a weak and drifting voice. After watching some of the Democratic candidate forums, I have concluded that Monica Tranel will get my vote. All of the candidates are good people with good ideas, but only Monica Tranel uses the microphone like she owns it. She’s a professional advocate, and it shows. She is trained and experienced in the back-and-forth of intense debate and comfortable in that setting. For me, this stage presence, this stage moxie, is what separates the candidates. All of them have sound and well-researched positions; only one of them presents those positions with a strong and steady voice, with superb confidence, and with persuasive clarity. Not so long ago we had another promising candidate for Congressional office, Kathleen Williams — smart, diligent, down-to-earth, good with people, but inexperienced and un-practiced in debate. We need a candidate who can control the debate stage with Mr. Zinke and hold him to account for his self-serving record in public office. I urge you to watch the remaining Democratic forums and judge for yourselves who among the candidates speaks most forcefully, clearly, and effectively for Montana integrity and Montana values.