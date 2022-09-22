 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel can’t answer the economics question

I was listening to a Monica Tranel interview yesterday morning on NBC Montana, and her response to a question about her plan for our struggling economy struck me as important. Why? Because she couldn’t answer the question. When asked about the Democrat policies crushing American families, Monica jumped into a bizarre, pre-written response about representing western Montana. “What you’re voting here for in Montana, is a representative for us, not national policies.” Does she not realize that she’s running for Congress - the legislative body entrusted with the power of the purse? Monica Tranel could use a civics lesson. And an economics one too.

John Rosasco,

Missoula

