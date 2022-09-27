Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel has integrity, honesty and fortitude

I strongly support Monica Tranel for the House of Representatives for Montana. She knows how to fight the special interest groups who don't have Montana values at heart. Monica showed her determination and commitment by representing Montana in two Olympic Games. She took the Olympic athletes oath: “I promise that we will take part in these Olympic Games, respecting the rules which govern them, in the true spirit of sportsmanship, for the glory of sport and the honor of our teams.” Monica believes in that oath and strongly supports the United States Constitution. This can't be said about some politicians. I was proud to represent Montana in the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo Japan. Because of making the team, I know what it takes. Monica has what it takes to represent you. This means your vote in November is critical to get the best person who has shown a commitment to integrity, honesty, and fortitude to get the job done for you.