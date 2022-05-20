Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel is best candidate to beat Zinke

It's a struggle when you are presented with two good candidates for the congressional seat in the western district. Both have their strong points and vulnerabilities. Cora Neumann is strong on health care policy, but short on Montana roots, which is important to some and not so much to others. Monica Tranel has deep Montana roots and a reputation for not putting up with B.S.

Monica has a record of working for Montanans and against NorthWestern Energy, which put millions back in our pockets when they tried to saddle us with their failure to plan, or working for Montana farmers and ranchers who are being pushed out of business by big profit-seeking companies. Monica has Montanans' interests at heart and to her core.

Border issues and building a wall are the B.S. I referred to. Let's talk about how Montana issues such as women's health care, saving our public lands, child care, universal pre-K and how federal tax incentives can create affordable housing, can be addressed. These are the issues that directly affect Montanans.

The goal in the Democratic primary is to beat Ryan Zinke and Monica Tranel is the best candidate to do that.

Susie Reber Orr,

Missoula

