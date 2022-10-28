Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel is best candidate

The best candidate for the new western congressional district is Monica Tranel. I am voting for her because she is a Montanan who has made it her goal to find out what the majority of Montanans are concerned about. She has traveled over 40,000 miles throughout the state to towns big and small to talk to ordinary middle class Montana citizens to find out what their concerns are. She understands their important issues. Monica was raised on a ranch in eastern Montana and had nine siblings. She lives in Montana and raises her children here. With Monica Tranel Montanans can be proud of their congressional representative again. As former Republican Governor Marc Racicot and Republican Bob Brown have stated, ”Monica’s life is marked by strength, integrity, hard work, and a genuine concern for the people she so ardently wishes to serve.” Join me in voting for a new voice for Montana, Monica Tranel.