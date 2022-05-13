Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel is honest and caring

On May 5, Carol Salmonsen used about 55 words in her Missoulian letter to the editor lamenting the "vile and tacky" smear campaign being waged against Ryan Zinke. If the ad is "vile and tacky", it’s only because it is true and the acts are "vile and tacky." I'm surprised and amazed that she didn't use some of the remaining 145 allowed words to iterate what she thinks are his positive points.

In my opinion, Zinke is a snake who prefers to live in either D.C or California while campaigning to represent Montana. He used his position for personal gain and lied about it. He has been investigated for improper use of his office. Nowhere can I find a positive element of his.

Further, again in my opinion, Monica Tranel is an honest, caring person who understands the law and wants to serve for the public good, not her personal gain — unlike the aforementioned snake.

I believe Montana would be better served in the U.S. Congress by Monica, a Montana native and full-time resident, rather than by a transient who is apparently only motivated by personal gain opportunities.

Please join me in voting for Monica Tranel as our new Congressperson.

C. Burt Caldwell,

Missoula

