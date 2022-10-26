 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel is the obvious choice

We have been blessed with many great leaders in Montana...Mansfield, Metcalf, Schwinden, Bradley, Racicot, Schweitzer, to name a few. All these folks had one thing in common...high levels of integrity and honesty and a sincere desire to do what's best for Montana.

Let's continue that pattern and elect Monica Tranel. She has that same solid good, old-fashioned farm work ethic as these earlier leaders. And her public performance record to date is impeccable. There have been many...perhaps unsubstantiated...rumors of Ryan Zinke's questionable performance as a public official...the fact they have arisen is problematic and throws his honesty into question.

Why take a chance? Besides...we need more women in government. Men have been messing it up for way too long. A strong moral compass is more important now than ever. Tranel is the obvious choice

Don Larson,

Polson 

