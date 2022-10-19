Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel supports a woman directing her own health care

This is an important election for Montana women. We will be sending someone to Congress who will support maintaining a woman’s bodily autonomy or who will vote the opposite. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the fate of women was placed in hands of male dominated state legislatures. I have worked, volunteered and contributed to Blue Mountain Clinic in Missoula for decades and know the importance of individual women being able to choose the best path for themselves, whether deciding to end or continue a pregnancy. Every situation is unique. Ryan Zinke has said he is “pro-life”. Monica Tranel has made it clear she supports a woman directing her health care with the involvement of her doctor. Montana’s individual right to privacy is guaranteed by our Constitution. Article II, section 10 provides that: “The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.” There is good reason for a separation of church and state. I’m voting for Monica Tranel.