Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel the strongest candidate

This June Democrats will choose a candidate for Montana’s Western Congressional District. The likely Republican opponent is the ethically challenged former Secretary of the Interior and California resident Ryan Zinke. Democrats need a strong no-nonsense candidate that can go toe to toe with the Zinkanator when he flies up from Santa Barbara to campaign. For me, that candidate is Monica Tranel. Monica is a lifelong Montanan. She’s an eastern Montana ranch kid, and today she is an attorney who has gone to bat for ranchers, clean-energy developers and Montana consumers. She can talk cows and kilowatts with authority.
Monica has called BS on NorthWestern Energy, taking them to task when their generating plants went down and they tried to saddle ratepayers for the cost of the plant, profit and cost of replacement power. The end result is she prevented NorthWestern from charging consumers $10 million for their mistake. Ratepayers kept that money in their pockets. Ethical, tough and on my side, what’s not to like? Democrats need a strong, smart scrapper this November to take on special interest and fossil fuel industry backed Zinke. That scrapper is Monica Tranel.
Bob Rich,
Missoula