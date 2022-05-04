Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel the strongest candidate

This June Democrats will choose a candidate for Montana’s Western Congressional District. The likely Republican opponent is the ethically challenged former Secretary of the Interior and California resident Ryan Zinke. Democrats need a strong no-nonsense candidate that can go toe to toe with the Zinkanator when he flies up from Santa Barbara to campaign. For me, that candidate is Monica Tranel. Monica is a lifelong Montanan. She’s an eastern Montana ranch kid, and today she is an attorney who has gone to bat for ranchers, clean-energy developers and Montana consumers. She can talk cows and kilowatts with authority.