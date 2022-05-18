Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel will be an effective representative

I am an independent voter. This week I attended a meet-and-greet with congressional candidate Monica Tranel. When asked, I told Ms. Tranel that, while several issues were important to me, what I was looking for was not issue positions but principles including representation, leadership, a representative focused on real issues important to regular Montanans and Montana communities, a hard worker and, of course, the candidate most likely to beat the presumptive Republican candidate, a corrupt man unfit for public office, in the general election. I came away from the session confirming that Monica Tranel is that person and that I was backing the right candidate. Tranel has a deep Montana roots, a knowledge of the entire state, solid understanding of the issues Montanans face, and the ability to connect with a wide spectrum of our state’s citizens including those ready to cross party lines for the good of our state and citizens. We deserve effective representation in the House of Representatives, something I feel we do not have now, and something Tranel can and will provide. It is for these reasons that I am supporting Monica Tranel for Congress.