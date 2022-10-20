Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel will do us proud

When I moved to Montana 25 years ago, one of the things I immediately noticed was that Montanans are independent thinkers and voters. Next month, Western Montanans will get to choose who we want to send to the House of Representatives. We know who we are, and we know our values. We value clean water and air, we value excellent public schools, and we support the freedoms our state constitution affords us. We want housing, energy, and medical care that is affordable. We want a future for our children in which they can prosper. Monica Tranel is the right person to represent Western Montana. Unlike Ryan Zinke who rode into Washington in a cowboy hat (sitting on an English saddle) only to be forced to resign in shame, Monica Tranel will not embarrass us. Unlike Ryan Zinke who sits in the back pocket of energy industry corporations like Halliburton, Monica will work for the people of our state. Unlike Ryan Zinke, Monica lives in Montana and understands Montanans. Whether you are a Democrat, Republican, or Independent, I urge you to support Monica Tranel. She will do us all proud.