Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel will fight for women

I have supported and advocated on behalf of women’s reproductive health and choice for my entire adult life. As a former elected official and then as the President of NARAL Pro-Choice America, I knew who could be trusted, not only with their vote, but with their willingness to lead on the issue. Monica Tranel is exactly what we need in Washington, not only to defend our right to reproductive freedom, but to fight for the broader principle that politicians should not intrude on a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions.

Monica Tranel is the rare candidate whose career has been about fighting for those who did not have a seat at the table. As a lawyer, she understands that overturning Roe is both a legal and public health emergency that will require real leadership. The first rule of politics is to “show up,” and I know from experience that Monica Tranel will always show up to fight for her daughters, the women of Montana, and all women across this country to assure they continue to have access to abortion care, contraception, and all of their reproductive health needs.