Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel will keep public lands public

As a Montanan interested in preserving what makes our state great, I had to laugh at Ryan Zinke’s pretense of being a National Parks advocate and a conservationist. Under Zinke’s Interior Department, already understaffed Parks had further cuts and unfilled positions. Nearly all of the Park Service Advisory Board quit in protest as he ignored their expertise and rolled back protections of public lands. Policies that planned for climate change impacts were rescinded and leasing of public lands for development was accelerated. He wanted to pay for Park maintenance by allowing mining and drilling on protected lands. If we want solutions to retain those parts of Montana that make us unique we cannot look to Zinke to be our representative. Monica Tranel will keep our public lands public.