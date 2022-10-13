Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel will represent all Montanans

For the first time since Montana lost its second Congressional seat in 1992, voters in western Montana have the opportunity to elect a representative to Congress. Please join me in voting for Monica Tranel. Monica is a lifelong Montanan, who is running to preserve and protect the Montana in which she and many of the rest of us grew up. I’ve watched with sadness as ultra-partisan politics have undermined the Montanan spirit of cooperation and neighborliness that is such an important part of our heritage. Monica shares that heritage, and will work to see that all Montanans are represented in D.C. She also cares deeply about the increasing financial difficulty faced by working families, and has created an affordability plan to do something about it. Please visit her website to read it. Finally, it is hard to write a letter in support of Monica without mentioning her opponent. He is a corrupt politician who claims to support public lands, while his record shows just the opposite. He purports to support Montana values, but one of the most important of those values is integrity, which he sorely lacks. Google “Ryan Zinke corruption” to see for yourself. Then, please, vote for Monica.