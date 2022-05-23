Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel will work for improved infrastructure, affordable housing

And now, after the latest act of deadly right wing terrorism, encouraged and endorsed by conservative policy makers, I’d like to write about why I want Monica Tranel to represent me in Washington D.C.

Monica is running for the western seat of the U.S. House of Representatives. The addition of a working-class Montanan to that soup could only improve the flavor.

She is running for worker’s rights, improved infrastructure and affordable housing. And running against consumer victimization, tax cuts for the rich that never trickle down, and the greed of out of state one percenters.

And while I disagree with her comparison of a certain Republican kleptomaniac to a rattlesnake, for no snake of any kind ever stole from the taxpayers that they were elected to represent, I agree with her on pretty much everything else.

As the GOP take a sledgehammer to Americans’ right to privacy, and their street soldiers shoot them dead, we can thank heaven for women like Monica Tranel. She’s got my vote in the primary on June 7 and the general election on Nov. 8.

Lee Conway,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0