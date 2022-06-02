Letter to the editor: Monica Tranel works hard for Montana

I'm responding to Patricia Coyle's letter (May 27), referencing “horror” over Monica Tranel standing “quietly by”, as she worked with the late Republican senator, Conrad Burns, a stupidly anti-abortion lawmaker. I, too, was initially completely dismayed by the fact that Monica worked with any Republicans. Then I learned from my friend Cass Chinske, a founder of Alliance for the Wild Rockies, that Burns helped create the Rattlesnake Wilderness (1980), by supporting Missoulians who advocated for our beloved backyard wilderness. Chinske told me that Burns, along with many Democrats and Independents, marshaled and supported wilderness designation.

Our state used to have Republican politicians with at least some integrity. Substantive policy disagreements certainly existed then, too, but legislators used to work hard for compromises, pre-filibuster, working across the aisle to achieve simple majority votes, and pass good laws. Monica worked on many Montana policy issues, likely with folks holding different ideologies, but she, herself, isn't responsible for Senator Burn's ignorance. She has always been strongly pro-choice. For years, while Cora Neumann was living in California, Monica was working in Montana, with citizens of all stripes and myriad differing beliefs. Vote for Monica Tranel! Let's defeat the corrupt and dishonest Ryan Zinke.