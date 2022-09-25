Letter to the editor: Monical Tranel has character and intelligence

I am voting for Monica Tranel for the western district congressional seat because I believe there is a stark contrast in the candidates in this race.

Monica has fought for years for ordinary Montanans against the powers that be who would make it more difficult for us to survive and thrive in our home state. She is running against a man who was forced by scandal out of a high federal position during the Trump Administration. Think about that. He was relieved of his position for monetary misdeeds and false statements during the Trump Administration.

There are many issues I could cite here where Monica will best represent us, including protection of the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts, support of renewable power, land and wildlife protections, a level playing field for our farmers and ranchers, reasonable gun control, and safe healthcare choices for women. However, as important as these issues are to us, more important is the character and intellect of the person we choose to represent us.

Monica Tranel clearly has that character and intelligence. Let’s elect someone we trust — and can be proud of rather than embarrassed by.

Joan Melcher,

Missoula