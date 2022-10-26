Letter to the editor: Monical Tranel will do what's right for Montana

A simple fact about campaign financing for Montana’s second congressional district is all you need to know to decide which candidate will best represent Montana. According to campaign funding information from the Missoulian and The Montana Standard, Monica Tranel has received 83 percent of her donations from Montanans. Zinke? 18 percent. So, if you want our representative to do what’s right for Montana instead of working for fat-cats with interests outside the state, your choice is clear. It’s Monica Tranel.