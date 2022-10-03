Letter to the editor: Monical Tranel will put end to corruption

On Nov. 30, 2021, the Helena Independent Record reported that “After previously saying he wasn’t required to file a financial disclosure, Republican U.S. House candidate Ryan Zinke did so Monday, showing assets between $8 million and $34.9 million." In 2021 Zinke reported earning $788,000 from his “consulting” business, including $220,000 from the oil giant Conoco Philips.

Now, Zinke wants to hamstring the Internal Revenue Services’ ability to insure that multi-millionaires (like him) are paying their fair share of taxes by rolling back the recently passed deficit reduction act. This shouldn’t be a surprise. Montana has a long history of being ruled by the moneyed “elite” who put their own profits before working Montanans. It is time to put an end to this corruption. Monica Tranel will restore honesty and integrity to our federal representation.