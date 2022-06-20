Letter to the editor: Monifornia or Calotana?

The City Council’s decision to force landlords to pay the past-due water bills of their tenants is confounding. Isn’t their goal to produce more rentals? What about personal responsibility? If the City of Missoula owns the water company, can’t they work out a payment plan that doesn’t hurt owners of rental properties?

Human nature is involved in offering services. In our society it is for financial gain. Property owners are far better off renting out to AirBnB or VRBO for short stays and a profit. If property owners don’t make a profit renting the result is tenants being asked for higher rent they can’t afford, unmaintained properties, or selling to large corporations that don’t care if they raise the rent and can cover short term losses. It makes sense tenants need to show that they have three months rent in their bank accounts along with first and a deposit before anyone will rent to them in Missoula!