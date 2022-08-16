Letter to the editor: Monitor short-term rentals

Montana has had a 4% “Bed Tax” since the late '80s which supports Montana’s tourism promotion efforts; also state parks, historic sites, and programs including the Montana Historical Society, the University System, and the FWP. Third-party rental agencies like Expedia, Airbnb, VRBO collect this tax from guests which goes directly to the state. This can easily be tracked.

Could the city of Missoula collect a small percentage of this tax already on the books to offset funds needed to track short term rentals thus expanding that data, increasing revenue, and even eliminate registration fee? Has this fee discouraged owners from even admitting they rent space on a short-term basis?

For over 25 years, I have known about the practice of buying homes and building accessory dwelling units to rent rooms or homes without a lease as short-term rentals. Many of these are operating “under the table” so their numbers are unknown. Can this not be corrected?

We need to understand what is already happening in our area. I feel that proactive monitoring of short-term rentals is a good first step. Let’s get some funding to make that happen... maybe charging the guest a percentage based fee for each stay.

Laura Taylor,

Missoula