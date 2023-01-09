Letter to the editor: Montana doesn’t need more methane

I agree with NorthWestern’s CEO Brian Bird in his Missoulian opinion column of Jan. 4. NorthWestern delivered safe and reliable energy during the previous week’s bitter cold. We owe our comfort to the people of NorthWestern who have for many years provided Montanans with a highly reliable energy supply during times of critical demand.

However, Mr. Bird misleads readers with his statement that if the Yellowstone County methane generating facility had been operating during the bitter cold, “…Montana customers could have avoided at least $4.7 million in market purchases from Dec. 20 to 26.” Mr. Bird neglects to mention the cost to Montana ratepayers of building the Yellowstone methane plant. Montanans will pay the construction costs estimated at more than $286 million. We’ll also pay the undetermined methane fuel and pipeline infrastructure costs. All these costs will increase Montanans’ electrical rates.

Unfortunately, NorthWestern continues to entirely ignore the cost of its greenhouse gas emissions. The Yellowstone methane plant would emit up to 600,000 tons of CO2 annually, increasing the climate change costs of degrading Montana’s land and water resources. Compared with the costs of a methane plant, the recent $4.7 million market purchase could be a bargain.

Gary Matson,

Milltown