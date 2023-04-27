Our Republican governor and Legislature have spent an inordinate amount of time passing bills with the stated aim of "protecting children." These include banning transgender affirming medical care, banning drag shows, and allowing discrimination against gays. Of course they also want to restrict women's reproductive medical choices under the guise of being "pro-life." So, how well has our Republican government done at protecting children?
Montana now leads the nation in child deaths per capita. We have now surpassed perennial leaders Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. The states with the fewest child deaths are the "woke" blue states of Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and California.
I guess this is what happens when decisions are made based upon unscientific religious beliefs or whatever is on Fox News.
Richard Buley,
Missoula