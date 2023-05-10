Republicans, we are a laughing stock again. Your handling of someone's adverse opinion makes me think that your party needs mental health counseling. Becoming emotional means that person assigns a great deal of importance to this topic and will represent those it affects. You, on the other hand, have "far right syndrome" which makes you clutch your pearls and grab your petticoats if anyone calls you out on the cow manure you are shoveling. You act like hysterical cry babies and Regier seems to have no power to lead his party with intelligence and grace. Instead he bows to the freedom caucus. Regeir, I am ashamed of your behavior, sir. You have no business leading a team of mules let alone the Montana House.