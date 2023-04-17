I was born in Montana and have lived here most of my life. From my early childhood on I've heard and believed the mantra that Montana was a special and unique place because of our "Montana values." Rugged individualism, hard work, neighborliness, yet "live and let live." We Montanans think for ourselves and don't want anyone to tell us what to think or how to live. Lately, I've wondered how Montana has become Idaho, Oklahoma, Kansas or even Arkansas, at least in the way our "leaders" in Helena are behaving. For example, Montana Republican legislators are now trying to find a way to amend the Montana Constitution in order to ban or impede abortion, following eight other Republican-led states. Attempting to limit the authority of state courts, following 26 other Republican-led states. Ban gender affirming care, following 32 others. Banning drag story hours in public schools and libraries following 13 other Republican-led states. It seems like our legislators are followers now; no rugged independence. No thinking for ourselves. Montana values abandoned to some script that has been written for them by people who are not Montanans in some dark rooms somewhere.