 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Montana’s rivers and lakes threatened

  • 0

A Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) report in 2020 determined that 35% of our river miles and 22% of our lake acres are impaired by harmful levels of nutrients. Then why would Montana’s GOP legislators and Gov. Greg Gianforte not use the best available tools to protect this invaluable resource? Senate Bill 358 requires Montana’s DEQ to replace our state's scientifically based “numeric” water quality standards with a subjective “narrative” evaluation system to monitor polluting nutrients.

Pollution is like a cancer on the environment. We manage cancer by using scientifically proven blood tests, biopsies, and CAT scans. We use the best available science. We would never want our doctor to only give us a subjective evaluation of cancer by telling us we look fine.

Protecting our waters deserves a science-based approach. High-water quality has benefited our citizens for many years, providing clean drinking and irrigation water, productive and healthy fisheries, and a magnate for tourists. This could soon change. Protecting the state’s water quality is a complex business with lots of potential point and non-point pollution sources to monitor.

People are also reading…

Montana deserves better than a “narrative” approach. DEQ is accepting comments through Feb 8 at loryn.johnson2@mt.gov.

Craig McClure,

Polson

 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: CPR songs

Letter to the editor: CPR songs

Thank you for highlighting the important happenings in our community. However, one area that needs more focus is what to do in the event of a …

Letter to the editor: Foul air

Letter to the editor: Foul air

Driving south on Highway 93 over the Buckhouse bridge spanning the Bitterroot River, you can look to the right and see the recently placed hom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News