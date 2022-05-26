Letter to the editor: Montana women are not chattel

This is not a state for wimps. Freedom and independence are deeply held values, along with family bonds and reverence for God. Where does Gianforte get the idea that “a special legislative session” is necessary to tell women what to do with their own bodies? He can’t abide a mask but it’s okay to tell a woman she has to have a baby? In his mind freedom and independence apply to himself and the men of the state. Women in his mind are chattel.