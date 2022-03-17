Letter to the editor: Montanans have bad manners too

George Ochenski must have woken up on the wrong side of bed when in his sophomoric and xenophobic article declares that all Montanans are polite, "don't tailgate", "exercise appropriate caution", etc., in his anti-tourism diatribe. Really? Does he propose that Montana should post a sign at the borders and airports that list proper behavior in all manner of social interactions for fishing and driving? I truly wish all people would exercise considerate manners of social interactions, but unfortunately they don't, tourists AND Montanans alike. The notion that only tourists exhibit "erratic behavior" is just plain silly.