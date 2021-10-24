Letter to the editor: Montanans should oppose FWS facilities on WPAs

The Fish and Wildlife Service recently released its Draft Environmental Assessment regarding new facilities to be built in the valley. The document, titled “New Northwest Montana Wetland Management District Administrative Facilities," can be found on the FWS website.

The FWS seems set on building these new maintenance facilities on a Waterfowl Production Area. This is misguided. These lands are meant to provide habitat to waterfowl and other wildlife in this critical migration corridor. The land used would also be a loss to hunters. FWS should seek out locations that are not valuable to wildlife.

My family has maintained 300 acres as a conservation property for more than 30 years in the valley. It's sad to see the agency charged with protecting wildlife undoing these efforts nearby.

Please submit your opposition to these plans before Oct. 27, to FW6NorthwestMontanaWMD@fws.gov.

Corey Ellis,

Missoula

